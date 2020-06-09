Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.73 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.04. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $118.07 million during the quarter.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, insider Faramarz Romer sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $184,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

