Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $217.78 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

