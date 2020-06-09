GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

