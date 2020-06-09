Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 878,725 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,882. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.