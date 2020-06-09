General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,789 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.98. 46,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.