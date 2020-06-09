General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lowered by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,531 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 29.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 72,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 7,400.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 23.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 115,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus reduced their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.