GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 31.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

