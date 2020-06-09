Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of GPS opened at $13.65 on Monday. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in GAP by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in GAP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in GAP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in GAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.