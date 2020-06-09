FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.