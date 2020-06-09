FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) Issued By B. Riley

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$220.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.99 million.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.