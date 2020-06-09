FY2021 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals LP Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

BSM stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.