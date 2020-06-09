FY2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Cut by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$79.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.67. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

