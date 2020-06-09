FY2020 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp Inc Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.74%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

