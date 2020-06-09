FY2020 EPS Estimates for Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Raised by Analyst

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Equities researchers at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.45). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

