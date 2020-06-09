FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Increased by William Blair

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $86,950,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

