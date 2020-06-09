FY2020 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in eBay by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

