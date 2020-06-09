FY2020 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco PLC Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British American Tobacco in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

