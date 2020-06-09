FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Morneau Shepell Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Morneau Shepell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$243.05 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE:MSI opened at C$31.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 43.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.72. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$24.42 and a one year high of C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at C$349,650.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

