Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $21.16 on Friday. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

