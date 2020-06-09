Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $21.16 on Friday. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.
