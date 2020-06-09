Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $11.40 at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.60 to $11.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

FCX stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

