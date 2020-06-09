Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Fossil Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $14.11.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 90,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $345,009.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,941 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,457 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.