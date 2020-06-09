Fortis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,565,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period.

RSP traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.12. 17,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,721. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

