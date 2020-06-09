Fortis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,845. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

