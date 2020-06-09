Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 422,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,724 shares of company stock worth $15,698,321 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

