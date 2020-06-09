Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 235,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

