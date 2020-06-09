Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

