Fortis Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. 122,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,594. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

