Fortis Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $293.92. 339,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,479. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average is $268.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.