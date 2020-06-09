Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 62 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 210,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.57. The company had a trading volume of 718,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.47. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

