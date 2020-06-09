Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Foot Locker earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the athletic footwear retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

