Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms and expansion of data analytics capabilities are worth mentioning. It remains determined to spend capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. No wonder, the company has been taking measures to strengthen its financial position amid the coronavirus outbreak and also focusing on restructuring activities. Certainly, closure of stores hurt the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 performance. Nonetheless, the company’s DTC channel strengthened and posted a gain of 14.3% during the quarter. We believe that the company’s well-known brands, geographical diversification and sufficient liquidity bode well from long-term perspective.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,801 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 51,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

