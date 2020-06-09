Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,496 shares of company stock worth $35,560,774 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

