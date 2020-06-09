Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.39.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.
In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,496 shares of company stock worth $35,560,774 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
