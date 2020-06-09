First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 229,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $3,441,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 149.6% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.