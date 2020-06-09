First Trust Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.1% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

