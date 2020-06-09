Financial Survey: Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spark Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.47%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13% Sorrento Therapeutics -754.90% -576.10% -37.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.59 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 31.49 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -2.23

Spark Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.