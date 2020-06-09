Financial Review: STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) vs. Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA)

STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aphria has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel.

Volatility & Risk

STADA Arzneimittel has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel N/A N/A N/A Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel $2.75 billion 1.79 $362.48 million N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 7.42 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -45.27

STADA Arzneimittel has higher revenue and earnings than Aphria.

Summary

Aphria beats STADA Arzneimittel on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Omeprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go for Parkinson's disease; Grippostad for cold; Aqualor for rhinitis/soare throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease. It serves doctors, pharmacists, patients, health insurance organizations, buying groups, pharmacy chains, and wholesalers or mail-order companies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare GmbH.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

