Financial Review: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) versus BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 4.49 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -56.04 BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 8.63 $91.08 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -76.21% -12.55% -3.36% BE Semiconductor Industrs 23.40% 30.35% 12.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 1 0 0 2.00

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.81%. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.23%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats BE Semiconductor Industrs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

