Financial Contrast: Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) vs. Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Intellinetics alerts:

0.3% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intellinetics and Dassault Systemes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Dassault Systemes 13.52% 16.23% 7.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intellinetics and Dassault Systemes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dassault Systemes 1 3 3 0 2.29

Dassault Systemes has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.03%. Given Dassault Systemes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dassault Systemes is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Volatility and Risk

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and Dassault Systemes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million 4.43 -$2.13 million ($6.50) -0.62 Dassault Systemes $4.50 billion 9.91 $689.14 million $3.52 48.82

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systemes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Intellinetics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services; EXALEAD that provides information intelligence for the social industry and developer community; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; financial and business services; high-tech; life sciences; energy, process, and utilities; consumer goods and retail; natural resources; architecture, engineering, and construction; consumer packaged goods and retail, and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.