Financial Contrast: AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) vs. Cango (NASDAQ:CANG)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of AlarmCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AlarmCom and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 9.84% 18.82% 11.79% Cango 19.35% 4.94% 3.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AlarmCom and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 1 4 2 3.14 Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00

AlarmCom presently has a consensus target price of $63.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Cango has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.74%. Given Cango’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cango is more favorable than AlarmCom.

Volatility & Risk

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlarmCom and Cango’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $502.36 million 5.86 $53.33 million $1.35 44.76 Cango $206.85 million 3.40 $56.15 million $0.37 12.57

Cango has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlarmCom. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlarmCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AlarmCom beats Cango on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

