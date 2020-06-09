Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Raised by Ajo LP

Ajo LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 935.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687,872 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.26% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $249,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 978,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 334,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

