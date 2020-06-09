FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of FibroGen worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.48.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

