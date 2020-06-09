Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. 9,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ferro has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ferro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ferro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.