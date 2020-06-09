FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $29,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $89,214,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

