FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.