FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 46,286 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,049.23 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,087.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $949.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $832.51. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,412,683.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $877.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

