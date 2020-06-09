Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94. Express has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Express by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Express by 182.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Express by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

