Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Lessened by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,039 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 322,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 634,250 shares of company stock worth $15,100,874. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

