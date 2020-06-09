Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.
SNN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.
