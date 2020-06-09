Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

SNN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

