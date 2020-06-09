Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

NYSE ES traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.01. 7,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

