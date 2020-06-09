Everi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,371 call options.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 696,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,651. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

